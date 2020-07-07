Robert A. “Bob” Gosda, age 96, of Janesville passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Springfield, Illinois, on February 12, 1924, the son of George and Martha (Whitman) Gosda. He grew up in Evansville, Wisconsin, where he attended school.
Bob was happy to have served his country in the U.S. Army from March 12, 1943, to March 4, 1946. He served in the European Theater at Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge.
Bob married Barbara Lein on March 23, 1946. He was employed by Libby’s as a field mechanic and retired from Nestle’s where he worked in their research department. He was then employed by Chisholm-Ryder for 5 years and as the maintenance supervisor at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton for 18 years before he completely retired.
Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. In 2014, Bob and Barbara both went on a Vets Roll trip to Washington, DC of which Bob had very fond memories.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier years. He loved his garden and being outdoors. He was an active member and volunteer with the Milton FFA Alumni. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren and their many accomplishments. To family, friends and neighbors he was known as ‘MR. FIX IT’. If anybody can fix it, Bob can!
Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, Jerry (Barb) Gosda of Janesville, Dennis (Rose) Gosda of New Lisbon, WI, Judy (Scott) Churchill of Janesville; five grandchildren, Michelle (B. C. Van Horn) LaReau, Gary Gosda, Lisa (Dan) Spilde, Jason (Ronda) Gosda, Marie (Sid) Thayer, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, one step-grandchild and two step-great grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, one son Thomas Gosda, one grandson Keith Gosda, one great-grandson Danny Gosda, two sisters, Dorothy Field and Helen Pogorelski, four brothers, Harold, George, Elmer and Donald Gosda.
Private services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the parking lot fund at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or the Vets Roll. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
A heartfelt thank you to Mercy Hospital second floor nursing staff and Dr. Green – Mercy Hospice nurses, aids and Chaplain Caryn for their compassion, care and support they gave to dad and family.
