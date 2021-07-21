Joseph Gilbert "Joe" Roberts

August 15, 1927 - July 13, 2021
Edgerton/Milton, WI - Joseph (Joe) G. Roberts- of Milton/Edgerton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, family, and his four-legged girls, Missy & Abby on Tuesday, July 13th at the age of 93.
He was born in Watertown, South Dakota, the son of Marion & Ruby (Freeman) Roberts. The family moved to Milton when Joe was two years old. He left high school early to enlist in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country during WWII on a destroyer in the South Pacific.
In 1949 he married Jean Johnson Roberts, the mother of his children. In 1992, he married Shirley (Waage) Roberts.
His work career included: Tracy & Sons Farms, Rock County for 30+ years, where he was proud to be the first Union President at the Hwy. Department. He worked as a maintenance man at the old Rock County Jail, Rock Haven, and the Courthouse. After retirement, he worked part-time at the Sheriff's Department garage and then the Milton School District. He also enjoyed his work with the Milton FFA, in the greenhouse, assisting with their flower sale fundraiser annually.
Joe was an accomplished pitcher on the 7-up Rockets fast pitch team in his younger years and advanced to the State Championship twice, which he remembered fondly. He was also an avid volleyball player for many years in the Janesville Classic League and traveling tournament team and shot trap until the age of 85. He was proud to be chosen as Milton Citizen of the year in 2002.
He loved music! Old-Time Country and Bluegrass were his favorites. He held a Bluegrass festival for 9 years. He and his band, The Country Classic's, performed at surrounding nursing facilities and numerous community events and venues, until he hung up his guitar pick in the last ten years. He also loved horses and his morning trail rides with his friend, Bill Finster. Joe thoroughly enjoyed his coffee and breakfast with "the boys" and car rides with his doggy companion, Missy.
Joe is survived by: his devoted wife, Shirley; son, Jody (Mary) Roberts; daughter, Judy (Dave) Vaughn, step-daughter, Brenda (Floyd) Larson; brother, Jack (Betty) Roberts; grandchildren, Mike (Barb) Vaughn, D.J. Vaughn, Kelly Cusick, and Charity (DaMon) Bryant, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-, grandchild, his nieces and nephews; special friend, Blake Good; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Virginia Knudson, Betty Hume, Darlene (Donald) Bowers, Jim (Anita) Roberts, Joanne Seils, Jane (Lawrence) Leach; and step-son, Eric Waage.
A visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton on Wednesday July 21st from 4-7PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday July 22nd at 11AM, with graveside military rights following. A visitation prior to the service will be held on Thursday at 10AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for distribution to numerous causes in Joe's memory. A Special Thanks to Agrace Hospice: Lynn, Raquel, Kristine, Lexi, for their care of Joe and family during this difficult time; and to the many friends and family who visited and reached out over the past few months, he enjoyed visiting with you all.