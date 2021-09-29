August 8, 1955 - September 24, 2021
Milton, WI - Robert (Bob) Gilley Age 66, passed away at home on Friday September 24, 2021, after a heroic battle with cancer. He was born in Edgerton on August 8, 1955 a son of Mary Ann (Johnson) and Jefferson Gilley. He married Nancy Stricker on July 29, 1978. They shared 44 years of marriage. Bob worked as a machinist at Gilman Eng. for 30 plus years. After Gilman closed, he had various other jobs, which included having his own business "BG Baits" making musky lures, and working at Dave's Ace Hardware in Milton. He made and was blessed with many friends. He loved musky fishing, deer hunting and enjoyed woodworking.
He was loved by his brothers-in-law and spouses Guy (Laura) and Russ (Becky); sister-in-law Jan (Bill); he was especially close with nephews and nieces, Guy Jr. (Amy), Alan (Tammy), Gretchen, Tricia, Jacob (Petra), Evan (Hilary) , Claudia (Luke), Great nephews and nieces. He will be loved and missed by all.
Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to time of service. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Bob's family.
To his Thursday Gilman group, your weekly get togethers with Bob were always a highlight of his week. Also a special thankyou to Agrace Hospice for the care given to Bob