January 30, 1961 - October 15, 2021
Westfield, WI - WESTFIELD - Brian Gordon Loveland, age 60, of Westfield, passed away following a long, courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, October 15, 2021 at his parents' home, surrounded by his loving family.
Brian was born on January 30, 1961, in Janesville, the son of Delmer and Diane (Simonson) Loveland. He graduated from Milton High School, and received his Associates Degree, Service Engineering in Electronics from Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison. He built his own business, Service on Site, LLC (SOS). Brian's interests included horse trail riding, roping, sorting, and rodeo competition where he was the 2000 Heeler Champion. He thoroughly enjoyed playing on the horseshoe league with his father, brother and nephew. Brian also enjoyed all hunting and fishing; he loved the outdoors and working on the family farm. Brian was proud of building things with his hands.
He is survived by his children, Lane (Makenzie) Loveland, Lukas (Kimberly) Loveland, and Alyssa (Kyle) Borski; his parents, Delmer and Diane Loveland; his sisters, Brenda (Ted) Hillman, and Rhonda (Jeff) Kosharek; his brother, Daryl (Jennifer) Loveland; his grandson, Colt; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alan and Nina Loveland, Gordon and Eva Mae Simonson, many aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Chaplain David Borton officiating. Burial will follow in North Douglas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to St. Croix Hospice, Theresa, Peggy, Sheryl and Chaplain Borton. Also a thank you to Dr. Traynor at UW Carbone Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, Brian's family suggests memorials may be made to Budda-box Against Cancer, P. O. Box 91, Westfield, WI 53964, or Manawa Mid-Western Rodeo, P. O. Box 952, Manawa, WI 54949.