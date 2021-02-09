December 21, 1935 - February 3, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Jane (Chadwick) Nelson, age 85, passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wis. She was born on December 21, 1935, in Mexico, Mo., the daughter of John (Jack) and Mae (Laylin) Chadwick. She graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in 1953 and UW-Madison in 1957. She met David Nelson at UW-Madison. They married on February 3, 1957, in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Dave and Jane started their married life stationed in Long Beach, Calif., where Dave served in the Navy. Jane taught typing and shorthand until their first daughter Tracy was born in California. They later moved to Sheboygan Falls, Wis., where they welcomed son John, and then Kent, Ohio, where their daughter Susan was born. Jane and Dave returned to Dave's hometown of Edgerton in 1967 and have lived there for the past 54 years. Jane provided instrumental help to Dave at Nelson-Young Lumber and was very active in the Edgerton community.
She did like to be in charge and served as the president of the Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary, the Edgerton School Board, and the Edgerton Hospital Board. She also served as the Treasurer of the Edgerton Congregational Church for many years. She was a long-time organizer of the Bloodmobile in Edgerton along with good friends Marge Johnson, Marge Hollenberger, and Jann Roethe.
Jane is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dave; three children, Tracy (Vern) Tronnes of Edgerton, John (Kathy) Nelson of Edgerton, Sue (Leo) Johnson of Milton, Wis.; six grandchildren, Matt (Danielle) Tronnes, Stephanie (Zach) Wilson, Lizzy (Jon) Spike, Zach (Taylor) Nelson, Patrick Johnson, and Rae Johnson; great grandchildren, Adley and Ellis Tronnes, and three great grandchildren expected in the spring! She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Barb (Joe) Whitcomb and many nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral will be held on Saturday February 13, 2021. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials would be appreciated to the Edgerton Hospital Foundation or the Edgerton Congregational United Church of Christ. These may be mailed to Albrecht Funeral Home, PO Box 107, Edgerton, WI, 53534.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Agrace Hospice of Janesville. They would especially like to thank Jane's wonderful caregivers - Jane Foreman, Laura Gentry, and Vera Polglaze - for the kind and compassionate care, which allowed Jane to stay in her home. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
