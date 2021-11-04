Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" White

October 22, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Betty White, 75, passed away on October 22, 2021. She is already deeply missed by her family: sons, Garry White of Sitka, Alaska, and Chris (Andi) White of Elkhorn; and granddaughter, Genevieve; Betty's sister, Barbara Allen of Lees Summit, Missouri; and cousin, Linda Rogers of Fredericksburg, Virginia, will miss the frequent phone calls with their friend and confidante. Betty is also survived by her cousin, Mary (Randy) Leeson; nieces, Michelle Breshears and Heather Moore; many other cousins; and dear friends.
Betty loved regaling her family with stories of her childhood in West Virginia, telling tales about the (sometimes unbelievable) antics of her family, cousins, and friends. After her family moved to Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Betty attended the University of Tennessee where she met Garry White, a graduate student who would become her husband and best friend. Betty and Garry were married in 1967, lived in Woodbridge, New Jersey, and later moved to Milton where they raised their two sons. Betty worked for American Family Insurance for many years, enjoying being in a position where she was able to help people. Betty loved people and loved to talk and never went anywhere where she wouldn't strike up a conversation with people she met.
In retirement, Betty and Garry moved to their cabin in Friendship, Wisconsin, where they loved watching the changing seasons and all the wildlife around them in their woods. They so enjoyed traveling, golfing, hunting, playing cribbage, and watching football together. They made yearly trips to visit their son, Garry, in Sitka where they fished for salmon, went camping, and narrowly escaped from grizzly bears.
The loss of her husband and constant companion in 2014 couldn't slow Betty down. She continued to travel, making visits to Sitka, taking a trip to Hawaii with her son, Garry, and a road trip to visit family. She was so proud of her granddaughter, Genevieve, and loved going to visit her family in Elkhorn to watch Genevieve's plays, swim meets, and piano and dance recitals. She and her son, Chris, would always find time to squeeze in nine holes of golf during her visits. Betty moved to Elkhorn last year to be closer to Chris and his family, but still enjoyed visiting her cabin and seeing her many friends in Friendship.
One of Betty's favorite things was "adopting" a child for Christmas. She loved shopping for presents to make sure a child in her community had gifts under their tree and enjoyed telling her own family at Christmastime about all the gifts she had found. Please consider adopting a child or family in your community for Christmas or donate to Adams County Angel Tree Program (P.O. Box 334, Adams, WI 53910) in Betty's honor.
Join Betty's family for an open house celebrating her life on November 7, 2:00-5:00 pm at Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn.