September 26, 1930 - August 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - Alice Mae Barlass, age 90, of Janesville went to meet her Lord on August 2, 2021. She was born Alice Tobison on September 26, 1930, the daughter of William and Minnie (Luebke) Tobison. She attended Four Oaks grade school in Harmony Township and graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. She then attended Whitewater Teachers College (UW-Whitewater) where she received a teacher's certificate and taught in rural Janesville and Milton area schools.
On June 16, 1951, Alice and Marvin Barlass were united in marriage and made their home on Rock Prairie where they farmed all of their lives. Alice was a member of Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon, ruling elder, taught Sunday School for many years, sang in the church choir and participated in women's groups. She was a longtime 4-H leader in Rock County and a member of the American and Wisconsin Jersey Cattle Association winning Wisconsin Jersey Woman of the Year in 1995. Her community service was unparalleled and too lengthy to list as Alice always gave freely of her time no matter how busy her own schedule. Over her lifetime, Alice volunteered whenever asked for dairy and agriculture events, hosting countless school children for tours of Barlass Jerseys to volunteering at the local women's shelter. Alice enjoyed traveling to national Jersey conventions across the country with her husband, Marvin and her beloved sister, Toby Spotz. Her efforts culminated with the YWCA Rock County Woman of Distinction award.
Alice Barlass is survived by five children who were the love of her life, William (Marion) Barlass, Janet Giangregorio, Alfred Barlass, Mark Barlass, and Sara Barlass (Greg Devine); grandchildren, Brian (Nicole) Barlass, Kristin (Brian) Paul, Brett Barlass, and Brent Giangregorio; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Sawyer Paul and Jack and Henry Barlass; her sister, Doris (Dick) Puerner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Shirley Barlass; and several nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by husband, Marvin Barlass, who died on September 22, 2008; her parents, William and Minnie Tobison; two grandchildren, Todd Giangregario and Katie Marie Barlass; her sister, Arlene Spotz; her brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Bernita Reeder.
Special thanks to Mercy Hospice for her recent care. Also, to Milton Senior Living staff for the past two years of care they gave to Alice. A special thank you to her nieces, Debra Spotz, Nancy (Barlass) Arndt, and Linda (Puerner) Salcedo for their many kindnesses and serving as liaisons with their respective families.
A visitation will be held at ROCK PRAIRIE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 8605 East County Road A, Janesville on Saturday August 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services will follow at 1 p.m. on August 21st at the CHURCH. A time to celebrate Alice's life will follow the service in the CHURCH FELLOWSHIP HALL. Private interment will be in Johnstown Center Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family who will establish memorials with a variety of organizations that Alice had great love for.
