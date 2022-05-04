Sally L Goodger

October 17, 1944 - May 2, 2022
Milton, WI - Sally Louise (Newton) Goodger, 77, of Milton, WI died peacefully at Rock Haven Nursing Home on May 2, 2022. She was born in Framingham, MA on October 17, 1944, to the late Frederick and Nina (Williams) Newton. She attended William Horlick High School in Racine, WI and received received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Wisconsin State College-Whitewater/UW-Whitewater. On August 28, 1965, she married Jerome Goodger at the First Congregational Church in Racine.
Sally was a longtime educator in the Milton community serving generations of young children. Her teaching career with the School District of Milton began in 1966 at Harmony School. She later became the lead teacher at Milton Preschool Learning Center and eventually came back to the school district working with kindergarten students at Milton East and East II and finally teaching 2nd Grade at Milton West until her retirement in 2007. Former students may recall her passion for Clifford the Big Red Dog, singing songs, and the highly creative projects and units she brought to the classroom. During these same years Sally lead youth and senior choirs at First Congregational Church and youth choirs at Hope Lutheran Church. She also served as a piano accompanist for many instrumentalists and vocalists at annual solo & ensemble festivals.
During her retirement, Sally found great joy in performing with the Dayllies A Capella Chorus in Janesville, WI and the Chordial-Aires Women's Show Chorus in Mesa, AZ. She always cherished her lunch dates with good friends and was incredibly faithful to her weekly Mahjong games with the gals. Quilting became one of her most rewarding hobbies as an extension of her outstanding sewing skills. Sally's greatest love in life was her family and she especially helped make the world a wonderful place for her children and grandchildren. The amazing bonds she made with her friends and relatives will be felt forever.
Sally is survived by her husband Jerry Goodger of Milton; son Andy (Angie) Goodger and granddaughter Anabelle of Parker, CO; daughter Julie (Kevin) Campbell and grandsons Mason & Ethan of Osceola, WI; sister Nancy Jenkins of Mesa, AZ; four brothers and sisters-in-law; five nieces & nephews; and ten great-nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church, Milton with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the service. A private burial will take place at a later date at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville. Memorials in Sally's name can be made to Agrace Hospice. Her family would also like to thank and recognize Rock Haven Nursing Home for the excellent care coordination given throughout her time there. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.