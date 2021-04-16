March 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - Elizabeth Ann Welch, 89, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Fairview, TX, where she had lived happily with her daughter Lisa and her son-in-law Jeff Miller for the past three and a half years. Elizabeth, known as Bette by her family and friends, was the eighth child of the late Caroline (Franklin) and Michael Weis.
After graduating from Janesville High School in 1949, Bette worked as a secretary at Jeffries Law Firm until she married Neil Edward Welch on June 23, 1951 and moved to his family's dairy farm in Darien where she resided until 1987 when they relocated to her hometown of Janesville. While living in Darien, Bette was active at St. Andrew's Church and School in Delavan and at the Fairfield Grange. She also volunteered for the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. Bette worked as a bookkeeper at the Treasure Hut, a greenhouse and gift shop in Delavan. When she moved to Janesville, she worked at OMC in Beloit, Merle Norman Cosmetics, and Anderson Dress Shop.
Bette enjoyed spending time with family and friends, dancing, listening to music, watercolor painting, gardening, baking (her apple pie and brownies were among the family favorites), doing puzzles such as Sudoku, making birthday and greeting cards, and being with her beloved dog, Molly who was faithfully by her side for the past six years. Bette would often exclaim that Molly was really a person.
Bette is survived by her brother-in-law, Maynard Anderson; and her four children: Caroline Welch and Dan Siegel of Santa Monica, CA, James and Mary Welch of Castle Rock, CO, Andrew and Lori Welch of Janesville, WI, and Lisa and Jeff Miller of Fairview, TX; as well as her six grandchildren: Alexander and Madeleine Welch Siegel, and Austin, Autumn, Ashlyn, and Adam Welch. Bette is also survived by many nieces and nephews who adored her.
Neil, Bette's husband of sixty-three years, and her seven siblings and their spouses predeceased her: Vernelia (Vern) Ruesch, Mary (John) Gregory, Donald (Maxine) Weis, Joseph (Margaret and Ruth) Weis, Eileen (Noah) Shaw, Jerome (Norma) Weis, and Rosella Anderson.
The family welcomes donations in memory of Bette to the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, where she spent many beautiful days volunteering and joyfully touring her family, especially during the annual Holiday Light Show. Bette will be laid to rest at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Delavan. Her family is planning a celebration of Bette's life in September 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville.
Bette was deeply loved by family and friends alike. Her boundless energy, loving spirit, irresistible baked goods, and curious mind will be missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.