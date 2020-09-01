Frank Cockerham, 86, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Frank was born June 4, 1934, in War Creek, Kentucky, a son of the late Corbet and Lillie (Turner) Cockerham. He was an avid fisherman. Surviving are his children: Brenda Gail Turner, Sharon Kay Cross, Diana Turner, Raymond Vireck, Roy Vierck, Randy Vierck, and Catrina Ricks; brothers, Matthew Cockerham and Jessie Cockerham; sister, Margaret Terry; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; children, Russell Vierck and Derick Sockness; and brother, Homer Cockerham. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens.

