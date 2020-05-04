Tamara Casarotto

On April 24, 2020, after a brief and valiant battle with metastatic colon cancer, our beloved mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend Tamara Ragsdale Casarotto, slipped the surly bonds of earth to be reunited with the loved ones with whom have departed before her.
For the many people whose lives she so truly and so often anonymously touched and effected, her loss surpasses any level of grief we as her family members and friends could've imagined or envisioned.
Tamara will always be our most brightest of shining stars in the sky. One in which will never fade nor diminish. We are all so deeply blessed and honored and feel your presence within us Tamara, with every breath we take. Your memory will forever be not only emblazoned in our minds but also in our beguiled and broken hearts.
Tamara was born on October 9, 1969, in Fullerton, California, to Theodore Ragsdale and Judith Carlston at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Panorama City. The third oldest sibling to four brothers and one sister, David, John, Kristy and Theodore. Tamara spent her early childhood years in Southern California. Tamara attended Sunset Lane Elementary School, Fullerton High School in 1987 and North Orange County Regional/Occupational Program School in 2005, graduating with an LPN degree in nursing. She spent many years extending her nursing expertise to those in the hospice industry, finally planting her roots at St. Joseph Villa in Salt Lake City, caring for the elderly, sick and dying. She was so admired and respected by those patients she cared for and by the fellow friends and colleagues she worked with.
Tamara's three great loves in life were her marriage and family, decorating her home both inside and outside and her animals.
Tamara approached all with a love and passion that was unsurpassed.
She will be missed most for her exceptional cooking, her ability to talk to anyone she knew on their level and for the empathy and love she showed to those less fortunate than herself and her beautiful smile and laughter. Her zest for life was infectious and rarely was a room not lit up when she walked into it.
In 1998, Tamara gave birth to her beautiful daughter Lauren Kristi on August 6, 1998 at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. And on January 20, 2010, gave birth to Brody Ragsdale in Salt Lake City, Utah, at St. Marks Hospital.
In 2018, after a year of courtship, she married her best friend, David Allen Casarotto on April 29, 2018. David and Tamara's love for one another was inseparable as they shared a love for one another that most could only dream of. There were so many wonderful plans they had in store for their lives together.
Tamara is survived by her mother and father, Ted and Judy Ragsdale of Salt Lake City, her brother John (Amy), Lehi, David, Draper, Nathan (Ted) of Los Angeles and sister Kristy of Salt City. She was proceeded in death by her sister-in-law, Kristy Ragsdale and her grandparents.
Funeral services were conducted Friday, May 1, 2020, at Tamara's home. A private family Interment will be in the Allen Family Plot, Milton, Wisconsin. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
