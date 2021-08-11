Dorothy Smith

August 4, 2021
Janesville, WI - Just shy of her 98th birthday, Dorothy decided to spend it with Charlie in Heaven ... and so she shall. Dorothy (Cunningham) Smith passed away at Cedar Crest on August 4, 2021.
Dorothy was raised on her Milton farm by her parents, William H. Cunningham and Katherine (Pierce) Cunningham. Dorothy met the love of her life, Charlie Smith, who caught her eye when she processed his employment application at Parker Pen. They were married for 56 years and raised four children. Charlie preceded her in death in 2004.
She was employed by Parker Pen prior to starting their family. After raising their family, Dorothy enjoyed being a houseparent at the School for the Blind & Visually Impaired. She was always up for a game of cards, a "toddy" on St. Patrick's Day, and her yearly trip to the casino.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, Diane Neugebauer, Connie (Chuck) Isackson, Lori (Jerry) Cunningham, and Patrick Smith; her grandchildren, Chris Isackson and Laura (Brad) Smith; and her beloved great-grandson, Preston Smith. She is further survived by Jerry's three daughters, and he and Lori's 10 grandchildren and great-granddaughter; in-laws, Helen Smith and Darlene Cunningham; and all of her cherished nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband; her six siblings, Bill (Marion), Bud (Joyce), Gert (Bruce), Joe (Carmel and Eddie), John, and Glenn; her treasured son-in-law, Alan; and dear in-laws, Tom (Evelyn and Marcy), Gertrude (Joe) and Bob.
Special thanks and appreciation to the Cedar Crest staff and all the dedicated caregivers who showered mom with love while in skilled nursing and assisted living. Our sincere gratitude for the support of the Agrace Hospice staff and Monsignor Dan Ganshert of Nativity of St. Mary during Mom's journey.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held and burial followed in Mount Olivet Cemetery.