David E. Evans

March 2, 1929 - June 17, 2021
Milton, WI - From the Hebrew Dawid, the name David means "beloved." We now honor the memory of our beloved David Emlyn Evans, husband of Janice, who left us on June 17, 2021, at his Milton, Wisconsin, home after recent declining health. Since 1965, Dave and Jan have also resided at their memory-filled, summer lake cottage in Boulder Junction. Dave and Jan have four surviving children: Todd, Kent, Ellen (Schimenz), and Diane (Kassien). A son of Welsh immigrants, William and Nan Evans, Dave was born in Racine on March 2, 1929. Dave was a high-honors student and accomplished athlete at Racine Park High School, where he graduated in 1947. Dave is also survived by eleven outstanding grandchildren whom he adored: Kent's and Andrea's Ryan, Joel, and Theresa (Cody); Ellen's and Matt's John, David (Brianne), Zachary, Jacob, Craig, and Mattie; and Diane's Jared and Janelle. They have one great grandchild, Liam, son of David and Brianne. Dave and family have thoroughly enjoyed the company of their extended families and so many dear friends over the years, especially while up at the lake during the summers.
Dave's three siblings: Owen, deceased (Phyllis); Alyce, deceased (Lyle, deceased); and Gwen (Robert). Like many families during their challenging era, which included the Great Depression, World War II, and the Korean War, the Evans family experienced their share of hardship and tragedy. Their Christian faith, generosity and service, and commitment to family and friends bound and strengthened them so they could thrive and positively impact others. Theirs was a family of much joy as well—much of it from their love of music and involvement in athletics. Dave played the piano since he was a young boy, and he used this talent to bring much happiness---including spiritual enrichment---to so many throughout his life. Before his career in education, Dave served in the Korean War as a courier in the Army's "Triple Nickel," where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. David and Janice Erickson met at the UW's Lake Mendota pier, and soon married in 1958. With a Bachelor's degree in Education from UW La Crosse, and a Master's in School Administration from UW-Madison, Dave taught physical education and mathematics at Chetek, Darlington, and Janesville. In addition, he coached football, basketball, track, and golf. Dave was also a principal in the Wild Rose school district. Dave was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and The Gathering Place in Milton, the Choral Union, and the Community Church and Red Arrow Camp in Boulder Junction. Dave served on the bargaining committee for the Janesville teachers, and later became a member of the Wisconsin Retired Education Association. Pianist Dave often accompanied musicians and choirs as well as entertaining patrons at restaurants and various health care facilities.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at FAITH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in MILTON; with Pastors Johnathan Kim and Tom Flaherty officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. A private family committal will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.