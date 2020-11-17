Peighton A. Smiley, 12, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Peighton was born on April 8, 2008, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Joshua and Stephanie (Ward) Smiley. She attended Milton Middle School.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton from 2 to 5 p.m. following Rock County Phase 1 (25% capacity). We ask that conversations are brief to accommodate the crowd. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Peighton’s memory to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: https://www.petsgohome.org/donate/memorials/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.