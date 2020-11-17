Peighton A. Smiley, 12, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Peighton was born on April 8, 2008, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Joshua and Stephanie (Ward) Smiley. She attended Milton Middle School.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton from 2 to 5 p.m. following Rock County Phase 1 (25% capacity). We ask that conversations are brief to accommodate the crowd. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Peighton’s memory to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: https://www.petsgohome.org/donate/memorials/

