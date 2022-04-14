Paul L McMurray

Milton, WI - Paul Lawrence McMurray, age 68 of Milton, WI., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home.
Paul grew up in Chicago, IL and attended St. Laurence High School back in the day when short haircuts were required and considered proper grooming. Long hair, which Paul had, was not allowed so he wore a short-hair wig to school every day. His school buddies still joke about that to this day!
After high school Paul had the opportunity to join the family business in Milton at Blackhawk Campground. Paul was a co-owner of Blackhawk Campground for over 25 years. He was well-known for introducing mudwrestling at the campground as well as organizing many other fun activities. Paul was an avid reader and had a passion for writing. For several years he wrote a humorous monthly column for the Camper's Courier under the alias of "Scoop Jackson". Whenever one of the campers saw a friend doing something embarrassing, they couldn't wait to tell Paul so he could embellish on the story for his next edition of "Adventures in Camping".
Paul was a determined golfer and remained a Chicago Bears fan even though he lived in Packer Country. He is the only person we know who had a recipe for Thanksgiving dressing using White Castle hamburgers. His poker buddies always knew when Paul had a good hand, and everyone would fold whenever Paul made a bet. Paul cherished the time he spent with his wife Sundy and son Jason. His quick wit and dry sense of humor will be greatly missed by many.
Paul is survived by brothers Mike (Anne) Whitney, Tom Whitney, Gary (Jane) Whitney, Harold (Becky) Whitney, Steve (Becky) McMurray, and his favorite sister Sue (Pete) Bradley, and many relatives including nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sundy, and son Jason, loving parents, and sister-in-law Sheila Whitney.
Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5pm - 7pm at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Milton. Burial will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Milton Junction Cemetery. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul McMurray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.