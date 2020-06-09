Kent Vold, 64, died at home on Friday May 29, 2020, the cause of death was cancer. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A live stream of the funeral service will be available on tribute page Friday morning at www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kent Vold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
