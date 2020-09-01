Ethyle M. Harvey, age 91, of Milton passed away at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Ethyle was born to Ernest and Anne (Heibert) Gamsby on August 19, 1929, in Rolla, North Dakota. She married Leonard Harvey on July 29, 1947, and completed her GED at Milton Union High School in 1963.
Ethyle enjoyed baking for the Milton College, the old “Squeeze Inn” and for family events. Ethyle also worked for Barber Coleman, General Case, and Schweiger Furniture. She especially enjoyed gardening, crafting, quilting, bowling, riding the golf cart and entertaining her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ethyle is survived by her children: Patricia (Leonard) Olson, Duane (Karen) Harvey, Susan Loofboro, and Kimberly (Scott) Nyhus.
Her grandchildren: Kris (Jim) Ruef, Kimberly Engelke, Wendy (George) Cwiklinski, Mathew Harvey (Candi Runaas), Rebecca (Ben) Smerud, Jared (Lauren) Loofboro, Carrie (Nathan) Rademacher, Daniel (Stephanie) Cullen, Kellie Grahn (Scott Kahle), Shawn (Jessica) Cullen, James Nyhus (Katie Boone), Jeremy Nyhus.
Her siblings: George (Virginia) Gamsby, Mary Ashcraft, Esther Krumweide, Gladys (Charles) Mueller, brother-in-law Jerry Cowans.
Ethyle thoroughly enjoyed her 22 great-grandchildren and was looking forward to meeting her first great-great grandchild, due any day!
Ethyle is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leonard, son Michael, sisters Linda Cowans and Bunny Raudebush, and brother Sonny Gamsby.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Seventh Day Baptist “Connecting Church” with Pastor Nate Crandall. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to current Rock County COVID-19 Guidelines, facemasks are required and visitors are requested to maintain social distancing at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to: Milton and Milton Township Fire Department and EMS, Rock County Sherriff’s Department and Rock County Meals on Wheels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.