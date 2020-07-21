Thomas James Schlueter, 80, of Janesville died Friday, July 17, 2020.
Due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a small, private Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Jim Leeser officiating. The service will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Thomas-J-Schlueter?obId=17485248#/obituaryInfo. The service will be available on the Tribute Wall section of the obituary page a few minutes before the service begins. The service will remain there indefinitely and can be viewed again later. There will be a larger, public memorial gathering to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org.
