Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.