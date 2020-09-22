Kristopher Houge, age 33, died at home in Milton, surrounded by his family, on Friday, September 18, after battling a rare liver cancer, Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma.
He was born in Janesville to Steve and Doreen Houge. He attended St. Mary School, graduated from Milton High School in 2006, and then earned a bachelor’s degree from the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design in 2010. Kris was last employed as a customer service manager at Hobby Lobby in Janesville.
Kris was a huge fan of practical effects—models, animatronics, puppets, and anything made by hand to create believable worlds of fiction. From Jim Henson, to Star Wars, to Alien, the sci-fi and fantasy movies of the 70’s and 80’s were some of his favorites. There were also many TV shows he loved as a kid. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was his absolute favorite, and he remained a loyal fan his entire life. This love of classic pop culture icons made him an avid collector of models, figures, and many, MANY Lego sets. Also, being one of the last Toys ’R’ Us employees, he shared this love with friends and customers alike. As an artist himself, he created countless sculptures, paintings, custom figures, and many other forms of art. With such varied skills, he wasn’t just creating art for himself, but to share with others as well. Whether it was a simple request sketched on a napkin or a paid commission, he was always willing to lend his skills to create something beautiful. With all his art existing in so many forms and places, it is comforting to remember that a part of him still lives on.
One of his biggest goals was to vote in this coming November election, but his mail-in ballot arrived a day too late. We’re sure he would encourage everyone who can, to please go out and vote.
Survivors include his parents, and Brandon and Natasha, his brother and sister-in-law, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
No services will be held at this time, but a celebration of Kris’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Our thanks go out to the doctors, nurses, and staff at UW Health and Mercyhealth, the caregivers at Heartland Hospice, and family and friends who gave their love and support to him during his fight.
