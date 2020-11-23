June 1, 1939 - November 19, 2020
Milton, WI - Henry A. "Hank" Lukas was born on June 1, 1939 to Anton V. "Tony" Lukas and Mabel Agnew Lukas in Milton, Wisconsin. He grew up working in Lukas Hardware store with his father, who taught him to be an excellent carpenter. He attended schools in Milton and the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he was a member of the UW Marching Band. He served in the Army National Guard. He was a jack of all trades: a licensed plumber and electrician. He owned Lukas Menswear from 1963 to 1984 and then founded Lukas Realty. He built The Car Wash in Milton in 1987. He was a life-long resident of Milton and served in many capacities on: the Milton Savings Bank board from 1967 until 2012; the Edgerton Hospital Board for ten years (1981 to 1991); 21 years on the volunteer fire department, 8 years as an EMT and was chief coordinator of EMS, a charter member of the plan commission, and more. He was married to Julie Hanson from 1959 to 1987 and they had two children: Tony and Heidi. In 1991, he married Cindy Amble and added a stepdaughter: Bethani. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison from 1992 to now. His passions were his faith, his family, friends, skiing, Clear Lake, Lake Delton, and Naples. He traveled to 25 countries with his wife through her work and enjoyed seeing the world. He died suddenly and painlessly on November 19, 2020 from cardiovascular disease. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, his children: Tony (Nancy) Lukas of West Bend, Wisconsin; Heidi (Charlie Grode) Lukas of Chicago, Illinois; and Bethani (Robert) Ramos of Madison, Wisconsin; Six grandchildren: Soccora (Sergio) Amble Ramirez, Nate (Amanda) and Adam Lukas, and Rey, Raul and Ramiro Ramos. Two great grandchildren. A sister, Mary Boie of Waukesha. And his mother-in-law (who he cared for in his home for 11 years), Lois Amble of Verona. He was preceded in death by his brother Don Lukas, and brothers-in-law John "El" Boie and Scott Amble. Due to the seriousness of covid at this time, a Memorial Service will be held at Holy Cross at a later date. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, WI, 53704 or to Cindy Lukas, 8749 N. Clear Lake Road, Milton, WI 53563 for Nicaragua Relief from the recent two hurricanes.
Hank now dwells in the House of the Lord forever!
