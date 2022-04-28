Jacqueline L Naughton

Edgerton, WI - Jacqueline Lois Naughton age 73 of Edgerton passed away on Sunday April 17, 2022, at SSM Health, Janesville. Jacqueline was born on Sept 29, 1948, to James and Lois (Young) Jennings in Inglewood, California. She graduated from Oak Lawn Community High School in 1966. She married James W. Naughton on August 12, 1967, and they lived in Oak Lawn, Illinois. After many enjoyable years camping at Lakeland Campground and falling in love with Milton, Jackie and Jim decided to move to the area permanently in 1996. They had two children, Jamie and James. She most recently worked with her husband at Jim's Carts N' Parts, Milton.
Jacqueline enjoyed crafting, especially with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and ordering from St. James Winery in St. Louis, Missouri, and occasional online shopping.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Jamie (Mike) Busse; son Jim (Jennifer) Naughton; grandchildren: Katie, Mark, Samantha, Michael, Jacob and Madison; sister Dru Ann Jennings and brother Jim Jennings.
Jacqueline is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister-in-law Lorrie Jennings.
There will be a private celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Jacqueline's name to: Edgerton Outreach-HOPE to benefit at 210 W Fulton St Project, a donation for women's military housing at: http://www.210westfultonstreet.com/
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.