of Milton, WI - Dorothy Mae Lewiston, 86, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Huntington Place in Janesville. Dorothy was born on November 18, 1934 in Jefferson, WI to the late Harold and Ruth (Wileman) Pastorius. Dorothy graduated from Milton Union High School in 1952. Dorothy married Ralph "Joe" Lewiston Jr. on December 6, 1952. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Milton United Methodist Church. She adored her time with family but her greatest joy was her grandchildren, they were the light of her life! She was the very best grandma ever!
Dorothy is survived by her children: Gordon (Michelle) of Wisconsin, Wayne (Phyllis) of Wisconsin, Glenn (Kathleen) of Illinois; grandchildren: Ryan (Tracey), Tyler, Corrine & Christopher; 2 great-grandchildren; 10 brothers and sisters, Marian Broege, Janet Krueger, Richard (Judy) Pastorius, Lois (Herb) Johnson, Kenny (Ellie) Pastorius, Bev Gray, Arlene Ale, Charley Pastorius & Audrey Loveless as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe Lewiston; and two siblings, Russel & David.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Milton United Methodist Church with Pastor Jonathan Kim officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the church from 11 AM until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family.
The family would like to thank Dave and Mark Warren for all the help over the years for their mother. Also, a special thank you for the care given to Dorothy from Deb Olson and Lisa Philippi from Huntington Place and Sarah Allen from Agrace Hospice. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Lewiston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.