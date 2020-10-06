Sophie Ann Perrotto, 65, of Milton, died Sept. 26, 2020, at Evansville Manor. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Milton, on Oct. 2. She will be buried on Oct. 10. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Janesville is assisting the family.

