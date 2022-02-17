Milton, WI - Barbara Merriam of Milton passed away at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI on February 9, 2022. Barbara J. Dean was born on February 15, 1926 in Avalon, WI to David and Ruth (Rowley) Dean. Barbara married Donald Merriam on June 1, 1946 and they were married for a wonderful 63 years.
Barb was an outdoor enthusiast at an early age and often enjoyed fishing with her dad and cross-country skiing with her brother. She was very proud to be awarded the first varsity letter to a female in cheerleading at Janesville High School. In her adult years, Barb enjoyed bowling with friends, reading books, and going for walks. She was always very interested in her children's sports and, later on, her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's athletics. Being with her family gave Barbara so much pleasure. "Grandma" Barb was happiest when playing games on the living room floor with her grandkids, reading books with them, or outside throwing a softball together. Her love for dogs brought her much enjoyment throughout her entire life.
Barb & Don together owned and managed their Hickory Meadows farm outside Milton from the early 1960s on. Also, Barbara was a member of the Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church for most of her adult life.
Barbara is survived by her four children - son Steve (Sandee) of Ft. Collins, CO, son Bob (Susan) of Neenah, WI, daughter Jan Hughes (Bob) of Boulder, CO and daughter Carol Pregont of Milton, WI. Barb had eight grandchildren - Sara Goodno, Anne Weber, Stewart Merriam, David Merriam, Cory Hughes, Daniel Pregont, Kelly Hughes and Christy Pregont. Barbara was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2010 and her brother, David Dean and sister, Patricia Koglin.
There will be a private family service at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville later in February with burial at Emerald Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
Donations in memory of Barbara Merriam may be sent to Agrace Foundation, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546 or on their website at Agrace.org.
