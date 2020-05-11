Robert E. Hoge, age 73, of Milton passed away peacefully on Friday May 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, Wisconsin. Robert was born on June 22, 1946, to Otto and Frances (May) Hoge in Milton, Wisconsin. He attended Milton schools and most recently worked as a farmhand for the Reisterer family. He loved riding his ATV and mowing lawns. In the early hours of the day, you may have seen Bobby working out at the local YMCA. Bobby loved having friends and family over for cookouts throughout the summer. During the holidays he enjoyed games of dice or playing a quick hand of cards after eating way too much! He treasured every moment that he spent going to the casino with his friends. Bobby will be deeply missed by all.
Robert is survived by his siblings Betty Grossman and William Hoge both of Milton, as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Donna Schultz, Rosemary Dietrich, and brothers Donald and Gary Hoge.
A gathering for a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
