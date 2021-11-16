September 12, 2021
Fuquay Varina, NC - Henry Joseph Fitzpatrick was born on September 10, 2021 in Raleigh, NC. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents on September 12, 2021. Henry is the son of Courtney (Cullen) & Scott Fitzpatrick of Fuquay Varina, NC.
Born on his due date, Henry weighed 8 lbs, 14.2 oz and was 21.5 inches long. Henry only knew love in his short life, as it came pouring in from near and far. He was surrounded by love and prayers from his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends!
The family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support, with special thanks to the medical teams at UNC Rex and UNC Chapel Hill, Rev. David Wanish and Albrecht Funeral Home. Private graveside services were held October 16th at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Milton.
As a way to honor Henry, and give back to other families in need during their hospital stay, the “Henry Fitzpatrick Memorial Account” has been established at the Bank of Milton.
Baby Henry, it’s not goodbye, it’s until we meet again.