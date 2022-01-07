Douglas Allen Goodger

Milton, WI - Douglas A. Goodger, 76, of Milton, WI, died at Milton Senior Living on December 30, 2021. Doug was born on November 14, 1945 in Janesville, WI to the late Edward and Ennes (Johnson) Goodger. He went to Milton High School and attended the University of Wisconsin. He was drafted into the US Army, serving in Viet Nam. He was a life-long farmer in the Milton area. Doug loved bowling, golf, watching the Badgers and Packers, being with family, and could be found most mornings at Hammil Farm Center having coffee and then at the farm. As a farmer, he kept meticulous records on everything he did for work or play. He planned his life years into the future. Doug always had time for kids, teaching them to drive a tractor or combine. He followed his nieces, nephews and friends' children in their sporting events.
Doug is survived by his brothers: Jerry (Sally) Goodger, Jim (Elaine) Goodger, Bill Goodger, all of Milton, WI; sister-in-law: Diane Goodger of Milton; 7 nieces and nephews, and 12 great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Roger.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 1 PM to 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Doug's name to Agrace Hospice. A Special acknowledgment goes out to the Chris Boston Family.