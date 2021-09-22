Delton Raymond Cashore

July 18, 1940 - August 22, 2021
Milton, WI - Delton Raymond "Butch" Cashore, age 81 passed away Sunday August 22, 2021, at SSM Health, St. Mary's Hospital, Madison after a two week battle with Covid-19. Butch was born July 18, 1940, to Raymond and Clara (Moldenhauer) Cashore in Edgerton, Wisconsin. He went to Milton Union Senior High School and went on to work for General Motors. He drove truck for many years under Edward Goodger for Goodger Grain and continued working after it became Farm City Elevator. He also worked for Terra Products. In his retirement he farmed his land just north of Milton. Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening his flower beds.
Butch is survived by his sisters Kay Zastoupil, Mardell (Larry) Johnson, Darlene Cunningham, sister-in-law Donna (Doug) Cashore and Bertha "Birdie" Langholff (special friend of brother Alan); his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alan, Doug, Wayne, and Richard, sister and brother-in-law Germaine and Marvin Biermann, brothers-in-law Russ Zastoupil, and Glenn Cunningham.
A "Memorial Service" will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park on September 17, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. The family of Butch would like to encourage the community to receive a Covid vaccination. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.