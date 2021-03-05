May 14, 1933 - March 2, 2021
Milton, WI - Bette Yvonne McNamara, 87, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born May 14th, 1933, in McGregor, IA, to Lucille (Halverson) and Elmer Knapp, she had one sister, Donna Adams. She married Daniel McNamara on October 27th, 1953, and they settled in Milton where they raised their family and owned and operated the McNamara Rexall Drug Store. She was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and an active community member.
Bette spent her life caring for others. After raising 7 beautiful and wild children, she worked for New Concepts/Dungarvin for 20 years working with adults with special needs. Bette was known for being an avid Bridge player, having a love for swimming and fishing, her ferocious scrabble play, phenomenal cooking, and a quick wit. She loved to host gatherings, travel, and enjoy delicious cuisine. Bette was definite in her thoughts and opinions, a faithful friend, and lived life and did all to the fullest.
She is survived by six children: Daniel Patrick Jr. of Memphis TN; Maureen of Edgerton; Laura (Kerry) Doll of Beloit, WI; Mary (Tom) Slowey of Milton; Michael of Whitewater; Marcia Moore of Edmond, OK. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nick, Colin, Alisha, Camron, Kelli, Charles, Michelle, Sarah; and 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by Daniel; grandson, James; and son, Mark.
Relatives and friends may send condolences to Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory in Janesville, who is assisting the family. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gathering Place in Milton.
"The trees began to whisper, and the wind began to roll, and in the wild March morning I heard them call my soul." -Alfred Lord Tennyson
