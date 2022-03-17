Janesville, WI - Thomas C. Krausse, age 59, of Janesville, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg, following a year-long battle with cancer. He was born in Edgerton on Aug. 30, 1962, the son of LeRoy and Annanell (Bohn) Krausse. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Debra L. Houfe on July 6, 1985, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. He was employed by Landmark Services, now Alcivia, for over 40 years as its HVAC Operations Manager. Tom was THE hardest worker you would ever have known! Tom's true love was being outdoors, sharing that passion with family and friends, whether it was spending time at the family cabin in Springstead, WI, fishing, ice fishing, boating, and snowmobiling, but family was his priority. Tom was the "go-to" person for many when they needed assistance with anything. He was an active member of St Mary Catholic Church, Milton.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; 2 children, Josh (Angie) Krausse of Grafton, and Jennifer (Patrick) Stemo of Milwaukee; 4 grandchildren: Collin, Warren, Porter, and Hudson; his mother, Annanell Krausse of Edgerton; 3 siblings: Ed (Kenlyn) Krausse of Lake Mills, Marlene Juchniewicz of Mesa, AZ, and Tim (Cheryl) Krausse of Edgerton; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at church. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
"The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg for the loving care given to Tom".
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Krausse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.