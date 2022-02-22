Milton, WI - Elmer James Ahrens, age 77, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday February 15, 2022, with his family by his side. Elmer was born to James and Violet (Klemstein) on August 22, 1944 in Janesville, Wisconsin. He graduated in 1962 from Fort Atkinson High School, and then served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. He married Carol Schlesner on June 27, 1970 at St. Marys Catholic Church in Milton, and later had two daughters, Stacy and Brenda.
He was a proud member of UAW Local 95 and retired from General Motors in 1997. Prior to his retirement, in 1996, he started "Ahrens Custom Storage" that later included a flea market every summer weekend.
Elmer was a man of many interests. He loved gardening and selling his canned goods to the local campgrounds, where he was known as "Elmer the Veggie Guy". He loved raising dogs, building and racing stock cars, target shooting, hunting, fishing, his flea market and most of all hanging with his granddaughters.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Stacy (Jason) Snow, Brenda (Ben Wisz) Ahrens; brothers, John (Margaret) Ahrens, Jerry (Terry) Ahrens; several nieces and nephews; granddaughters, Brooke and Bella; and his loving dog, "Brownie". He is predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Sharon Kumlien.
A "Celebration of Life" visitation will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
