February 12, 1956 - December 9, 2020
Milton, WI - Daniel T. McCann, age 64, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at home. He was born in Janesville on February 12, 1956, the son of Wayne and Margaret (Malone) McCann. He was a graduate of Milton High School. He married Kathy Kummer on November 26, 1983, in Janesville. He followed in the footsteps of his father becoming an auto mechanic, where he became owner and worked alongside his brother, Tom, and son, Joe at McCann's Garage.
Dan is survived by his wife, Kathy; 2 children, Joe and Jack; 4 siblings: Tom (Diana), Diane (Bob), Sue (Jeff), and Deb (Troy); and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Pat; and nephew, Bob.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations are preferred to the Pat McCann Memorial Scholarship at Milton High School. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
