Eugene M. Gavigan died June 12, 2020.
Gene was the beloved husband of Louise (nee Fry) Gavigan; cherished father of Shawn (Diane) and Michael (Jessie) Gavigan; loving grandfather of Patrick, Breanne, Jonathan and Megan Gavigan; dear brother of Connie (late Gerald) Disrud, Mark (Sue) Gavigan and the late Mary and Thomas Gavigan; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Orchard Park, New York.
Gene was past Commander of American Legion Post 567, Orchard Park Lions Club, Pathfinders, past Commander of VFW Post 6247 and received the Post of Fame Award from the Town of Orchard Park. "You would be hard pressed not to see Gene on the sidelines or in the stands for various sports events in Orchard Park.” Expressions of sympathy may be made to Pathfinders.
