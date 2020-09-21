Wallace A. Brown, 76, Prairie du Chien, formerly Milton, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Lancaster Health Services, Lancaster. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 24 at the funeral home.

