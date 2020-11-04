March 19, 1931 - November 1, 2020
Milton, WI - Milton, WI
Donald Henry Tomten, age 89 passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Janesville, WI. Donald was born on March 19, 1931 to Gilbert and Selma (Bekkum) Tomten in Westby, Wisconsin.
He graduated from Westby High School in 1949. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the Navy from 1949 to 1954. He was an Aviation Electrician Airman stationed in the South Pacific where he worked on the returning aircraft. He was a member of the Janesville VFW Club. He married Margaret Genevieve Warner on July 14, 1956, later he married Gloria Davis in September, 1982. Donald worked as an auto carrier for JATCO in Janesville, WI before retiring in 1991, after 33 years.
Donald enjoyed bowling, horseshoes and playing card games such as Cribbage, 500, Hearts, and Rummy. He was a big fan of the Packers, Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers. In High School he excelled in football as an offensive guard, in which he lettered. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the Timber Coulee area, and was very proud of his Norwegian heritage. He grew up as a norwegian-speaking American who didn't start learning the English language until he attended Kindergarten. Music was a very prominent part of his personal and family life, where he played the fiddle and was gifted to play by ear. His children remember very fondly the family gatherings where his brother Sherman, and he, would play music until late at night. He was a good father who allowed his children to grow up making their own decisions, and taking responsibility for them. He will be greatly missed.
Donald is survived by his children; Robert (Kona) Tomten (Viroqua,WI), Deborah (Alan) Gillespie (Whitewater,WI), Richard (Becky) Tomten (Milton, WI), step-children, Suzette (Dave) Goodin, Ted (Kim) Davis, Doug (Lori) Davis, brother Sherman Tomten, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his wives Margaret (Genny) and Gloria, his daughter Cynthia Benner, siblings Annibelle Tomten, Blaine Tomten and Anton Tomten and a grandson, Timothy Lauer.
Public Graveside Services will be held Friday November 6, at 11:30 am with Military Honors and Father David Wanish officiating. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
