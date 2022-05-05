November 10, 1942 - April 25, 2022
Milton, WI - David J. Leslie Sr., 79, of Milton, WI, passed away late on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. David was born on November 10, 1942 in Dodgeville, WI to the late John "Bunny" and Magdalene "Madge" (Campbell) Leslie. He graduated from Linden High School in 1960 and enrolled at UW-Platteville. He started working at General Motors in Janesville, WI. He was then drafted into the Army and served two years. On June 5, 1965, David married Mary Masbruch. When he returned from the service, he continued working at General Motors and earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science from UW-Whitewater. David worked for 30 years at General Motors, retiring in 1991 from the paint department. After losing his first wife in 1999, he married Margaret Olson on July 19, 2004.
David was affectionately known as the "Old Dog" to many of his friends and family. He loved to collect antique farm tractors and had a collection of 23. He enjoyed farming with his friends. He used his tractors to haul hay, ride in the Linden parade and give his 10 grandchildren tractor rides. He also collected cars, motor scooters, typewriters, Big Boy Restaurant Memorabilia, clocks, watches, cribbage boards and pens. David loved to play cards. He was an avid history buff and was especially interested in WWII. He enjoyed entertaining people with stories of his past times and adventures. He was notorious for teasing others in a light-hearted way and making everyone laugh.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milton. David is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Leslie of Milton, WI; children: Belinda (Richard) Webb of Elgin, IL, Ann (Tom) Spear of Whitewater, WI, Christine (Ron) Pumilia of Janesville, WI, David (Cheryl) Leslie Jr. of Milton; grandchildren: Madeline and Marilyn Webb; Hunter (Madeline), Forrest, Sage, Slate Spear; Cameron, Gabrielle, Scarlett Pumilia; Caden Leslie, Kara Randles, Gabrielle Poteat, Jason Lynch; sister: Kathryn "Taddy" McLimans of Milton; sisters-in-law: Donna Bisbach and Carol Matthews of Montfort, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bunny and Madge Leslie; his first wife: Mary Leslie; Mother and Father-in-law: Madeline and Bill Masbruch; brothers-in-law: Neil Bisbach, Bill Matthews, John Crary, and Jack McLimans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 4PM to 7 PM and from 10 AM until the start of the services at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in David's name at a later date. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com