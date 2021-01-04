Michael J. Roherty

December 6, 1959 - December 29, 2020
Milton, WI - Milton, WI - Michael J. "Mike" Roherty, age 61, of Milton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a 6 year battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Janesville on December 6, 1959, the son of Daniel J. and Kathleen (Dowd) Roherty. Mike graduated from Parker High School in 1978.
Mike married Linda Trescher Roherty on August 4, 1990. He was employed by Woodman's Food Market for 35 years. Mike was a member of Milton United Methodist Church.
Mike was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was incredibly proud of his children. He loved watching, coaching and supporting them in all of their activities.
Mike loved all sports, especially basketball and golf. He coached basketball for many years starting at St. Williams in Janesville and then continued when he moved to Milton. He touched the lives of hundreds of youth throughout his 30 plus years of coaching. He was a true role model. After retirement, he really enjoyed helping out athletic director, Brian Hammil, at Milton High School until his disease wouldn't allow it. He loved golf and really enjoyed being the first group to tee off every weekday morning at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville with his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Linda; his children; Kristy (Ginger) Roherty of Madison, Angie Roherty of LaFarge, Michael (Nicole) Roherty of Milton and Ashley (Phil) Decker of Janesville; his grandchildren; Keegan, Shiniya, Clover, Karmin and Kendrick and another one to arrive soon; his brothers; Joe (Cinder) Roherty of Janesville, Dan (Becky) Roherty of Fort Wayne, IN and his sister, Patty (Ken) Ellefson of Janesville, his mother-in-law, Marian Trescher, brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Julie) Trescher and Deb (Don) Arnold.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Roherty, Jr. and his mother, Kate Roherty and his father-in-law, Howard Trescher.
Private family services will take place. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or Agrace Hospice.
The family would like to thank all of the amazing staff from Agrace Hospice that took such great care of Mike the last 3-1/2 years.
