May 31, 1926 - October 11, 2021
Milton, WI - Octave "Arch" Liesse age 95, passed away Monday October 11, 2021 at Edgerton Hospital. Arch was born on May 31, 1926 to August and Margaret (DeGroot) Liesse in Peru, Illinois. He graduated from LaSalle/Peru (LP) High School and in 1944 went into the United States Army. He married Dolores "Peg" Jakubek on July 9,1949 at St. Valentine Catholic Church in Peru, Illinois. Arch worked in construction over 30 years employed by the Local Lathers 209, finishing out as a custodian from 1979 until 1992.
Arch belonged to the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, was a Representative of State Council of Lathers - elected recording secretary and was appointed delegate to the National Convention. He enjoyed wood carving, watching sports, computer games, and fishing.
Arch is survived by his children: Mary Liesse, Carol (Jim) McCarten, Gary (Mary) Liesse, Jeffrey Liesse, Robert (Janet) Liesse, James (Theresa) Liesse and Ann (Gary) Halbert; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister: Lena Ernat, brothers: Augie Liesse, Elmer (Jeanne) Liesse and sister-in-law Mary Jo Liesse.
Arch was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Peg, a son Gregory, sister Anna DeFilippi, and brother Nicholas Liesse. A private burial will be held. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you goes out to the doctors, nurses and supporting staff at Edgerton Hospital for their exceptional care in his final days.