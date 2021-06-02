February 7, 1927 - May 23, 2021Milton, WI - Rose Marie (Kuster) Peabody, Age 94 passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2021. Born February 27, 1927 in Janesville, Wisconsin to John K. and Lorretta C. Kuster, Rose was the oldest of her parents five children. Rose married Charles E. Peabody June 21, 1952 in Milton, Wisconsin and it was in Milton where made their home and raised their children together. Rose was a very caring and generous soul giving countless amount of her time to volunteering throughout her lifetime. Rose spent many years greeting people with a warm smile and friendly hello as she worked the front desk at the Gathering Place in Milton. Rose put her excellent sewing skills to use repairing damaged garments at Cedar Crest in Janesville where she was also a volunteer for many years. Rose loved children and volunteered throughout the years at local schools teaching kids to knit and crochet as well as listening to the youngest of readers read aloud and helping them to improve their reading skills. Rose was a voracious reader and she loved to share her love of books with others. She would often give friends and family a brief synopsis of the current book she was enjoying and recommend many of her favorite books and authors to others. She provided many books free of charge to members of the community in her little free library that she had in her front yard of her longtime home on High Street. Rose was also a wonderful baker and made a fantastic pie crust that few were able to duplicate and her popcorn balls were a Halloween favorite of the neighborhood kids for many decades back when homemade treats were still allowed.
She was preceded in death by her Charles (husband), Charlene (daughter), Matthew (Son), Kenneth (grandson), Dorothy (sister) and Margaret (sister). Rose will be missed greatly by her surviving children Steven, Robert, Dennis and wife Kim, Connie, and Lori as well and her 15 grandchildren, 27 greatgrandchildren and siblings Jack and Joan.
No services are planned at this time and any donations should be given to Agrace Hospice in Rose’s name.