March 7, 1970 - September 17, 2021
Avalon, WI - Witte, Ronald A. "Ron" age 51 of Avalon, Wisconsin passed away on September 17, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin. Ron was born in Nebraska on March 7, 1970, the son of Keith and Jacqueline "Jaci" (nee. Gerth) Witte. He grew up in Fort Dodge Iowa, until his family moved to Clinton, Wisconsin when Ron was in sixth grade. He graduated Clinton High School class of 1989 and attended Blackhawk Technical College. On March 12, 1994, he married Deanna J. Kuhlow. Ron and Deanna lived in Janesville, and East Troy for a time and settled on the farm in Avalon in 1999 where the couple raised three sons. Ron was an Assembly Tester B group leader at Ecolab in South Beloit, Illinois. He led the dairy project with the Bradford 4-H for many years. He was an outdoorsman, hunting and fishing, but most of all riding ATVs with his boys. Ron was an integral part of running the dairy goat farm that he and his family operated tending to goats' chickens and geese!
Survived by his loving wife Deanna Witte DVM, Three boys: Dylan Arlo Witte, Dalton Walter Witte and Devin Richard Witte, Mother and Father: Keith and Jacqueline "Jaci" Witte, Brother Kevin (Ashley) Witte, Nephew Kolton and niece Alexa, Father-in-law: Richard "Dick" Kuhlow, Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law Audrey Kuhlow Buchanan and Darin (Marcela) Kuhlow. Further survived by Aunts and Uncles several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews along with other relatives and dear friends.
Proceeded in death by: His Grandmother Wanda Gerth, Great Uncle John Cibert and his Mother-in-law Gail "GG" Kuhlow.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 16 from Noon to 5 PM at the Richard "Dick" Kuhlow's farm: 3623 South Carvers Rock Road, Avalon, Wisconsin 53505.
