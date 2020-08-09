Russell C. Anderson, 88, of Edgerton, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Milton Senior Living. Private family graveside services were scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Lutheran cemetery in Stoughton with full military honors. A celebration of life will take place at a later date as the coronavirus pandemic improves. The family is being assisted by the Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments