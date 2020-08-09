Russell C. Anderson, 88, of Edgerton, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Milton Senior Living. Private family graveside services were scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Lutheran cemetery in Stoughton with full military honors. A celebration of life will take place at a later date as the coronavirus pandemic improves. The family is being assisted by the Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.