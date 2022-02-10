Joan M. (Ludwig) Alwin

February 15, 1934 - January 29, 2022
Janesville, WI - Joan M. Alwin, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was comforted and surrounded by her loving family as well as the supportive patient care staff on the Limestone West wing until her last breath. From her birth on February 15, 1934 in Janesville to her death, Joan was known for her sense of humor, love of animals -particularly dogs, cats, and hummingbirds -her weekly Thursday night bowling team outings, dancing the jitterbug with her girlfriends, Wednesday morning hair appointments at the beauty parlor, and monthly alumni breakfasts with her Milton Union High School classmates. She delighted in providing her family with grasshopper pies and deviled eggs at family get-togethers. But above all, Joan loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was so proud of them and their many accomplishments.
Born to the late Harry and Mildred (Schultz) Ludwig, Joan was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1952 and was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Janesville. On January 14, 1956 she married Allan K. Alwin at St. Peter's Church with the distinction of being the first bride in the new sanctuary. She worked at various local factories in her lifetime including Hough Shade, Gibb's Manufacturing, Monterey Mills, and eventually retired from Lab Safety Supply in 1996. When not working, Joan enjoyed planting flowers, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and spending time with her school friends and others she met over the years.
Left to honor and preserve Joan's memory are her three children: son Steven (Shelley) Alwin and grandchildren Sarah (David) Eagleman, and Ali (Nic) Haab, daughter Jill (Mike) Socha and grandchildren Jacob Socha and Jenna Socha, and daughter Julie Lilburn and grandchildren Emily Lilburn, Jamie Lilburn, and Lucy the grand-cat; great grandchildren: Ari and Aviva Eagleman, Jace and Jett Hysong, and Raegan Haab; Joan's brother Richard Ludwig, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Allan Alwin; grandson Stephen Alwin; sister Laura Jean (Fred) Huhn; nephew Richard Huhn; and sister-in-law Joan Ludwig.
A celebration of Joan's life and love will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the APFEL
WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Joan will be laid to rest beside Allan at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave, Janesville, WI or to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of
Wisconsin, 6314 Odana Rd Suite 4, Madison, WI 53719.
We would be remiss if we did not give a huge thank you to the folks at Rock Haven for the loving care they gave Joan over the last four years.