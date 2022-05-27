Edgerton, WI - We regret to inform you that Butch (Elmer) Kraus, Jr of Edgerton, Wisconsin died on Monday, May 23, 2022 after a long battle with multiple cancers. He was born on October 25, 1948 to Elmer Kraus, Sr and Mildred Madsen. Butch lived his entire life in the Milton area. Butch made friends everywhere he went, people were drawn to his light-hearted attitude. He loved joking around and lived his life with humor.
Butch was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Alice. He is survived by his wife Cyndi, sisters Nancy and Diane, his brother Mike, his two children, son Daryl and his wife Theresa and their children Ahnika and Eleorah of Fort Atkinson and daughter Andrea Velasco and her children Cristian, Nicholas and Gabriella of Janesville.
Butch and Cyndi traveled across the United States with their RVs for many years, which gave him the chance to see the scenery and the opportunity to socialize and meet many new people. Butch had farming in his blood and never missed the opportunity to drive tractors. He still reminisced about his semi-truck driving and his work on electronics and computers. Butch was a member of the Badger Woodturners club and spent a lot of time in his shop. When he wasn't busy with puttering around in the shop, he was in the boat fishing. Butch also loved spending time with his two Bichon Frise dogs, Phoebe and Jasmine.
A celebration of life will be held at the Milton United Methodist Church at 241 Northside Dr in Milton, WI, on Saturday, June 11 from 1-4 p.m. There will be an assortment of desserts served in remembrance of Butch's sweet tooth. His family also wishes to honor families that lost loved ones due to Covid and were unable to have memorial services.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the American Family Children's Hospital or JDRF (Type 1 Diabetes Research Foundation) to ensure the youngest patients and their families have the best and latest medical advancements. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton, is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com