Donald Leland Drake, “Duck,” 86, of Milton, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville, after battling dementia. Don was born on April 22, 1933, (sharing his birthdate with his sister Janet on April 22, 1937, a 4-year difference) in Edgerton, Wisconsin, to the late Arthur and Gladys (Hulett) Drake. After graduating from Milton Union High School in 1951, Don served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On June 9, 1952, in Key West, Florida. Stationed on the USS Midway ship until 1956. Don then married Loretta (June) Zaborek December 23, 1953, at the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church. June was the love of his life and they were married for 56 years until June passed Dec. 9, 2010.
They lived in Key West, for four years while Don served in the U.S. Navy, then received honorable discharge. They moved to San Andros Island, Bahamas, and lived there two years while Don built boats. They returned to Wisconsin to raise their family. Don was a self-employed builder and had a rental business. (He loved to share his skills by fixing or building something for people.) Throughout the years, Don won many awards in the Builders Association and Parade of Homes, and participated in many community projects by donating his time or building skills and materials. Don was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion Post 0103, Moose and Elks lodges and has a brick and bench in Milton’s Veterans Park. Don was a member of Milton United Methodist Church.
Later in life, Don and June became snowbirds, wintering in Punta Gorda, Florida, as they both loved the ocean and warm weather.
If you were lucky to know Don, he was a loving person who had an infectious laugh, and when asked what his name was, he’d reply “Donald Duck” with a big smile and laugh! He loved to travel (traveling with June was always an adventure for him). He also loved to go shopping at Menards and Agrace Thrift store, donating items to The Gathering Place, making donations to the Milton Food Pantry, camping, clipping newspaper articles out for people, Packers games, boating, fishing, a good party, duct tape, and the use of the caulking gun. Most of all, he loved to spend time with family and friends and valued all the people that were in his life and appreciated everyone. His great sense of humor and his love of life will be greatly missed.
Don is survived by two daughters: Gail (Jerry) Berg of Milton and Deanna (Mike) Liotta of Appleton, Wisconsin; one son: Mark (Kristi) Drake of Milton; eight grandchildren: Josh (Lynn) Glowacki of Fort Atkinson, Melissa Stage of Janesville, Aaron (Liz) Glowacki of Janesville, Jamie Glowacki of Monroe, Nick Glowacki of Janesville, Erika (Brian) Kaiser of Milton, Kara (Scott) Rooney of Janesville, Anthony Liotta of Appleton; nine great-grandchildren: Kaden Rooney, Hailey Stage, Kaitlyn Stage, Kody Kaiser, Evan Glowacki, Aiden Glowacki, Karlee Glowacki, Elliott Glowacki, Savannah Glowacki; one sister: Janet (Chuck) Rote; brother-in-law Jim Zaborek, sister-in-law Ruth Zaborek; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends including a very special friend, Gail Slepekis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, June (Zaborek) Drake; daughter Susan (Drake) Glowacki; one brother, Gordon Drake (passed on March 13,, 2016, a 4-year difference); in-laws: Adam (Hazel) Zaborek, Donald (Gloria) Zaborek, Richard Zaborek, Swanny Zaborek, Maureen Drake; two nieces: Teresa Spors; Allyson Zaborek and many other cousins, nieces, other relatives and many close friends.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice in Janesville for giving Don such amazing love and care. It was very much appreciated. Also, thank you to SSM Health at Home nurses, SSM Health Dean clinic in Edgerton Dr. Betts and staff, Oak Park Place Memory Care staff, and VA Clinics Janesville-Madison for your wonderful care and compassion.
Don will be greatly missed ……. Fly high Our Duckling…… Love You………
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery with military rites. After the burial, there will be a time to celebrate Don’s life at the outdoor pavilion at Thresherman’s Park. With the capacity restrictions in place for the visitation, the family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Face masks are required.
This obituary is being reprinted to include celebration of life information, which initially had not been included due to COVID-19 restrictions.
