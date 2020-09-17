Margaret "Marge" Mengelt, 82, died Monday, September 14, 2020, after nearly a year long battle with CML/Leukemia at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care Center.

A private celebration of life will be held near the end of month with time and place yet to be decided. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Mengelt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments