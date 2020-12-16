Clifford Storlie

December 8, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Clifford "Cliff" O. Storlie Jr. age 64 of Whitewater passed away December 8, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, following a two week long courageous battle against COVID.
Cliff was born on January 16, 1956 in Prairie du Chien to Clifford and Mary Lou (Harding) Storlie Sr. He graduated from Milton High School in 1974. He was currently employed at The Scharine Group in Whitewater for the past 19 years building milking parlors on dairy farms. Before working at Scharines's, he was a long- time employee at E.J. Cook Logistics as a semi mechanic.
Cliff married his soul mate Patty on December 22, 2000 in Elkhorn. Together they enjoyed long motorcycle rides and are members of the Banner City Bikers of Whitewater. Cliff also enjoyed playing many kinds of card games. His favorites were euchre, hearts and kings corners with the grandkids. He also enjoyed many years playing volleyball. Most of all he loved being a Grandpa and spending lots of time with his grandkids.
Cliff will be deeply missed by his family: Wife Patty Storlie of Whitewater, his children Elgine Storlie of Evanston, IL, Erika (Kristie) Storlie-Broderick of Evanston, IL, Kevin (Ashley) Downing of Janesville, WI. Step-children, Steven (Amanda) Gerth of Burlington, WI. Kevin (Karly) Gerth of Mukwonago, WI. Grandchildren, Keegan, Jade, River, Parker, Brock, Ellsie, Allissa, Marvin, Riley, Oliver, Addison and Owen. Siblings, Kathy (Tom) Hanlon of Milton,WI. Connie (Rocky) Jarvis of Hixton,WI. Carol (Larry) Kennedy of Janesville, WI. Chuck (Briget) Storlie of MN, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many close friends.
Cliff is preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Mary Lou Storlie Sr. his mother and father-in-law Marvin and Kathleen Tritz, brother Carl Storlie, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Steve Sidwell, and brother-in-law Joe Tritz.
Public visitation will be held on Saturday December 12, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral home in Whitewater from 1:00-3:30 p.m.
Due to gathering restrictions we ask that guests please wear masks and please respect social distancing.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Whitewater Food Pantry or Samaritan's Purse (Operation Christmas Child)
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
