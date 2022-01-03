Milton/Crystal Lake, IL, WI - Marie L. Albanese age 94, of Milton/Crystal Lake, IL, passed away Thursday December 23, 2021. Marie was born to John and Marie (Gunkel) Casper on December 2, 1927, in Lisle, Illinois. She obtained a GED, went on to cosmetology school and later she worked for Seaquist Valve as a quality control inspector, in Cary Illinois. She married Thomas J. Albanese May 15, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois and became the mother of two daughters Connie and Tina.
Marie loved baking and sewing. She liked doing word searches, and puzzles. Most of all she loved walking. Walking was a passion. She loved to spend time with family. She had many adventures with Tom when they went on trips on his motorcycle.
Marie is survived by her daughters Connie Blaser and Tina Bencze, grandchildren Dale "Buck" (Stephanie) Blaser, Jr., Kelly Blaser, Ashley (Mike) Obermeier, Kelsey (Thomas) Stawarz, Adam Bencze, great-grandchildren, Logan, Kinley, Brooks, Grayson, another grandson due in March, Tyson, her uncle Clarence Casper and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, a son in law, Laszlo "Les" Bencze, sisters Pearl Bier, Laverne Falcone and brother John Casper.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. on Saturday January 8, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be at 10:00 up until time of services at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
