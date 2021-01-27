September 8, 1936 - January 21, 2021
Milton, WI - Donald F. Witek passed away rather unexpectedly, but peacefully and quietly, on Thursday, January 21, 2021, with his family around him at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He made the most of 84 years of life with us.
Don was born on September 8, 1936. Interestingly enough, he shared his birth date with not only his mother, but his grandmother (mother's mother) as well. He began his life in Muscoda at the family farm, on Witek Road, along with the other Witek families. His parents were Fred and Mary (Kohout) Witek. There were two boys born after Don; Fred and Ken. Tragedy struck Don's family when his father, Fred, was fatally injured when Don was 5 years old. Mary later married William Witek. All the Witek families worked together to make a living, but by the time Don graduated from Montfort High School, it became apparent that they could earn a better living by moving to Janesville. So the Witek families sold their farms and moved near Janesville. Don and his brother, Fred, shared an apartment for a time, worked at General Motors together, and even took accordion lessons from the great Verne Meisner. Don enjoyed the many polka dances where he grew up and never lost his enjoyment of polka music. Around this time, Don asked the love of his life, Agnes Marsoun, to marry him, and they married on August 30, 1960, at St. John Nepomucene, Castle Rock, WI. Later on, their only child, Donna, was born.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping at the many polka festivals, working on his cars and machinery, he took a great deal of pride in making his own repairs, he enjoyed working on projects with his friends, and he loved having house parties making sure everyone was happy. Don was employed with General Motors for 46 years and was known as "Oom-pah" by his friends.
Don and Agnes were lucky enough to travel the world together around the United States, on Caribbean cruises, Mexico, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Egypt, Thailand, Korea, Cambodia, Vietnam are the most notable.
Don was a 60 year member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milton, member of Knights of Columbus, UAW Local #95, the Moose Club, and of course, the Wisconsin Polka Boosters. He was a great fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Surviving Don is his loyal and caring wife, Agnes, they celebrated 60 years together; his daughter, Donna; two grandsons, Joe and Sam; brother, Fred (Carol) Witek; nieces, Dr. Diane Witek and her family, and Deb Mitchell and her family; nephew, Tom Palan; sister-in-law, Rose Koutsky; brother-in-law, Ernest Marsoun; many caring cousins; and many other family and friends. Preceding him in death are his parents, Fred and Mary Witek, his brother, Ken; mother in law and father in law, Charles and Agnes Marsoun; brother in law, Art Koutsky; brother in law, Bernard Marsoun; brother in law and sister in law, Pat and Barb Palan; and nephew, Jim Palan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Milton with Rev. David Wanish officiating, with a live stream at: https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Donald--F-Witek-?obId=19775133#/obituaryInfo. Entombment will in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Dad, thank you for all the good times and for always taking care of us. Enjoy the music and keep dancing! "Lekhe Odpoeinatt Deus Jim Opane" (Czech for "God Give Him Rest")
A special thank you to Bright Star for the kind help in our home, and thank you to our wonderful and helpful neighbors!
