Theodore “Ted” J. Kobelt, 76, of Milton, died at his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton, with the Rev. David Wanish officiating. Burial was to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with full military rites.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.

