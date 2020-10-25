William L. Urban, age 75, died on Saturday, October 24, 202, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Schneider Funeral Home is assisting his family.

